COVID-19 situation in Moscow stable yet level of incidence is still high, mayor says

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Moscow is stable yet the level of incidence remains high, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported on Friday.

"The [coronavirus] situation, generally and on the whole it is stable. We see a little increase but it’s not critical, as I said earlier. Yet still the level of incidence itself is rather high. Using the opportunity, once again I would like to invite Moscow residents to vaccination stations," he told the Russia-1 TV channel.

The mayor specified that the vaccination stations in the capital are open at outpatient clinics, shopping centers, "even in 40 Moscow parks so it is possible to get inoculated at any convenient time, anywhere." "One has to take care of one’s health. One doesn’t have to do this, but then you are doomed to get sick sooner or later, and this is a much greater [risk]," the mayor stressed.