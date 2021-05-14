Coronavirus situation in Moscow remains tense — deputy mayor

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The situation with the coronavirus infection in Moscow remains tense, and periodic increase or decrease of incidence figures are possible, Moscow Deputy Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova said Friday.

"Of course, the coronavirus has not disappeared. The coronavirus situation in the city remains rather tense. The incidence numbers do no please us. But we must understand that the coronavirus will not go anywhere tomorrow, and that such periodic increases or decreases of incidence are possible," she said.

Meanwhile, Rakova noted that Moscow residents had already learned how to live amid the coronavirus pandemic and comply with necessary sanitary measures that minimize the risks.

"Today, every Moscow resident, every citizen of our country has an opportunity to protect themselves and their close one by taking a vaccine shot. Moscow’s vaccination capabilities are unlimited," the deputy mayor said.

Moscow is Russia’s top region by Covid case count. The city reports a total of 1,131,235 cases, with 3,818 registered in the past 24 hours, which is the highest number since January 17. A total of 1,020,683 people have recovered in the city, while 19,128 died.