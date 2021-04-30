Twitter ordered to bring its activities in line with Russian legislation by May 15

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) reminded the administration of social network Twitter about the need to bring its activities in accordance with the Russian legislation by May 15, the agency said on Friday on its website.

"The management of the social network was once again informed about the need to remove all prohibited content by May 15," the statement said.

The service noted that at a meeting with representatives of Twitter on April 28 an agreement was reached on organizing a direct line of communication between divisions of Roskomnadzor and the moderation service of Twitter. The administration of the social network also announced the preparation of a roadmap with the help of which Twitter will bring its activities in the Russian Federation in accordance with Russian legislation.

Twitter has deleted 60% of the information banned in Russia; by May 15, it needs to remove another 1,000 materials, according to Roskomnadzor.

"After the adoption on March 10, 2021 of measures to slow down Twitter traffic on the territory of the Russian Federation, the administration of the social network deleted or blocked 60% of materials with information prohibited in Russia - child pornography and drug-related and suicidal content. Over 1,000 illegal materials remain available," the service said, noting that the social network expressed its readiness to remove or block the remaining illegal content.

According to Roskomnadzor, over 900 new prohibited materials were identified on Twitter during the adoption of restrictive measures.

On March 10, the watchdog announced the beginning of a "primary slowdown" in the speed of Twitter in Russia due to the fact that the service does not remove content prohibited in the country. The department promised to continue measures against the social network up to its blocking.