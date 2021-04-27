Moscow City Court suspends activity of Anti-Corruption Foundation

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court has suspended the activity of the Anti-Corruption Foundation and the Citizens’ Rights Protection Foundation (recognized as foreign agents in Russia) until it issues a ruling on the lawsuit filed by Russian prosecutors on declaring these organizations extremist, the court’s press service informed TASS.

"A judge of the Moscow City Court has considered the motion of the plaintiff to take interim measures of protection. The judge of the Moscow City Court has decided to use the interim measures of protection in the form of prohibiting certain acts with regards to the Anti-Corruption Foundation and the Citizens’ Rights Protection Foundation non-commercial organizations," the court informed, adding that they did not specify the list of measures, as the case is considered in camera. The court will send the copies of its decision to the parties, the press service added.