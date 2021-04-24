American expert optimistic about climate cooperation between Russia, US

WASHINGTON, April 24. /TASS/. Russia and the US can manage to make progress on climate change, Keith Darden, an Associate Professor in the School of International Service at American University in Washington, told TASS.

"I am cautiously optimistic that Russia and the US can manage to make progress on climate change, strategic stability and other areas where we can benefit from cooperation," he said.

Speaking about the recent announcements made by Moscow and Washington, Darden noted that the sides are showing "there will be both tension and cooperation in the US-Russian relationship." "One does not preclude the other. This type of complexity is typical of relations between great powers," the expert said.

US President Joe Biden said on Friday when closing the Washington-initiated online summit on climate change, that the US and Russia can fruitfully cooperate in the field of the fight against global warming for the benefit of all countries, despite the frictions between the two states in other areas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the summit on Thursday that Moscow plans to scale up associated gas utilization, implement a large-scale environmental upgrade and energy efficiency increase in all economic spheres and support trapping, storage and use of carbon dioxide from all sources.