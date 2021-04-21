Navalny receives all necessary treatment prescribed by doctors, Russian ombudswoman says

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Convicted blogger Alexey Navalny who is located at a hospital for inmates in the Vladimir Region is being provided with all necessary treatment prescribed by doctors, Russia's Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova stated after the Russian president delivered his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly.

"According to my information, he fully receives the treatment he needs according to the doctors. According to my information, he has had more than one IV drip and it is administered voluntarily, with his consent," she said.

The ombudswoman also reported that she sent an inquiry to the Prosecutor General’s office to check on the situation with ensuring the doctors have access to Navalny. "Yesterday, I sent an inquiry to the Prosecutor General’s office in order to check the situation related to the doctors’ access within the framework of the Prosecutor General’s surveillance," she stated.