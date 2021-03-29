Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine registered by Russian Health Ministry

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine has been registered by the Russian Health Ministry, according to the website of the state register of medicines.
Russia launches serial production of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet
The fighter jet was tested in combat conditions in Syria
Lebanon to begin Sputnik V vaccination on March 30
First vaccine shots will be administered to employees of the national air carrier
Commercial airplanes with motors can appear in Russian by 2030
Minister of Industry Denis Manturov said that "we are progressing in step and in some aspects even in advance of our foreign colleagues"
Russian security chief warns US would be to blame for ‘tough days’ with Moscow
Nikolai Patrushev stressed that Russia had not taken any hostile steps against the United States
Putin, Pashinyan focus on Karabakh, stating stabilization in region
The sides exchanged views on pressing bilateral issues with an emphasis on the energy sector and the fight against coronavirus infections, the Kremlin added
Russian Navy frigate holds artillery firings in Barents Sea
On March 25, the frigate’s crew successfully accomplished a set of artillery firings against simulated air targets and delivered fire by an Oniks cruise missile against a coastal target position
Construction of Nord Stream 2 to be finalized this year, says Gazprom
The works have been fulfilled by 90-92%, according to Gazprom's chairman
Belarusian Foreign Ministry offers US to jointly manage Alaska
The Foreign Ministry expressed its sincere gratitude to the US "for the finally expressed readiness to bring the bilateral rhetoric into a constructive direction and for the congratulation with a meaningful date in the history of our country"
Putin says Russian COVID-19 vaccines are the best in terms of three indicators
The president noted that he is unaware of any serious side effects of using Russia’s COVID-19 vaccines
Putin says will think about creating his own blog
During a meeting Friday, one participant noted that Putin could make a good blogger, and offered Putin to think about it
Two MiG-31 jets make first-ever flight over North Pole
Earlier, the Pacific Fleet’s commander, Admiral Sergey Avakyants, said that groups of long-range interceptors MiG-31 had entered duty in the Arctic
Press review: Putin, Xi to counter Biden and can Moscow slap effective sanctions on West
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, March 23
Stranded Suez Canal container ship budges a little — source
The Ever Given vessel, which belongs to the Japanese company Shoei Kisen KK and flies the Panamanian flag, blocked the southern end of the Suez Canal on March 23
Press review: Seoul, Moscow strengthen ties and will Suez bottleneck affect gas prices
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, March 26
Russia’s Mishina and Galliamov win World Championship gold in pairs figure skating
The athletes received 227.59 points in total for their short program and free skate
Renowned Russian heavyweight boxer Povetkin hospitalized in Moscow with COVID-19
Povetkin’s bout against Britain’s Dillian Whyte, which was scheduled for November 21, is postponed indefinitely, according to the head of the World of Boxing promotion company
Russia’s Sinitsina and Katsalapov grab world championship gold in ice dance
They received a total score of 221.17 (88.15 for the rhythm dance plus 133.02 for the free dance)
Russian duo of Sinitsyna and Katsalapov in lead at 2021 FIS World Championship
The duo of Russian athletes was awarded 88.15 points for their performance today and the couple is now set to perform their final ice dance on Saturday
ISU clears use of Tchaikovsky music as anthem by Russian figure skaters
In line with the CAS ruling as of December 17, 2020, Russia's national anthem and flag have been banned from international sports tournaments for two years
Russian Navy ships fire Osa air defense systems to hit enemy targets in Black Sea drills
The air target was eliminated by the launch of four missiles from the OSA-M surface-to-air missile systems operational on both warships
‘Lies’: Diplomat blasts NATO chief’s remark Russia refuses dialogue with alliance
There was a proposal for holding a concrete discussion, with experts, including military ones, Maria Zakharova said
Sputnik V production in EU to take one year after certification, says EU commissioner
It is unlikely to influence the coronavirus situation in European nations, EU’s Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton noted
Pyongyang's launch of missile was self-defense amid US-South Korean drills - KCNA
"In the current situation, when South Korea and the United States are constantly conducting dangerous military exercises, we had to gather military forces to reliably protect the security of our state," secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea said
Kremlin says more sanctions over Navalny’s health complaints would be absurd
Lawyer Olga Mikhailova said after visiting Navalny in the penal colony that her client’s health had worsened seriously
New coronavirus strain discovered in Czech Republic
The new strain was discovered by specialists from the Elisabeth Pharmacon specialized laboratory located in Brno
Pro-Turkish militant groups block checkpoints in Idlib, Aleppo — reconciliation center
Militants set up roadblocks on roads leading to those crossings
Interval between doses of Sputnik V may be up to two months
Based on research data and observations, if the interval for some reason has been increased to two months, this won’t be crucial in terms of effectiveness, the expert said
Russian, Chinese leaders invited to climate change summit organized by US - Biden
The US president said he has not yet talked with the two leaders "but they know they are invited"
Sanctions meant to block Russia’s achievements and successes - lower house speaker
As an example, Vyacheslav Volodin cited "achievements in the Russian economy" that are based on "the principles of fair competition
Russia’s Povetkin loses rematch against Whyte
Andrey Ryabinsky, the head of Boxing World promotion company, said Povetkin is likely to end his sporting career after the defeat
Armenian prime minister says will step down in April
Nikol Pashinyan noted that he will remain acting prime minister until the elections
Three Russian nuclear subs surface from under Arctic ice for first time, says Navy chief
A comprehensive Arctic expedition, Umka-2021, is underway in the area of the Franz Josef Land archipelago, the Alexandra Land Island and the adjacent waters with the participation of the Russian Geographical Society, the admiral reported
Russian military construction crews built almost 800 buildings in Arctic since 2013
The Defense Ministry disclosed that three residential buildings are currently being constructed on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago
This week in photos: Putin-Shoigu taiga tour, tending goats and online study, lava franks
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Zircon hypersonic missile successfully completes flight trials - source
According to the source, state trials will begin in May or June
Russia’s Security Council approves draft principles of international cybersecurity policy
In part, the draft notes the fact that information and communication technologies are being ever more widely used for terrorist and extremist purposes, such as propaganda of terrorism and recruitment of supporters
Russia expects WHO, EU to approve Sputnik V vaccine
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also noted that "the number of positive responses from foreign officials is growing and media outlets are publishing more unbiased information about the Russian vaccine"
Ever Given cargo ship refloated in Suez Canal — media
It is unclear when the navigation at the canal will be restored
US ambassador to Moscow says he welcomes any contacts with his Russian colleague
John Sullivan told reporters that he also welcomes contacts with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Belarus’ Investigative Committee seeks to recognize NEXTA as foreign extremist group
The papers had been readied and already submitted to the corresponding bodies for decision-making
