Russia records 9,632 new daily coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 9,632 to 4,447,570 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate is 0.22%.

In particular, 1,728 coronavirus patients were identified in Moscow in the past day, 899 in St. Petersburg (the lowest number since November 1, 2020), 651 in the Moscow region, 352 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 241 in the Rostov region, 211 in the Samara region and 207 in the Voronezh region.

The total number of active coronavirus cases has dropped to 292,259, the lowest number since October 16, 2020.

Fatalities

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 392 in the past 24 hours, down from 443 the day before. The total number of coronavirus fatalities has reached 94,659.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.13% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 54 fatalities were recorded in Moscow in the past day, 36 in St. Petersburg, 23 in the Moscow region, 22 in the Voronezh region and 21 in the Rostov region.

Recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 11,279 to 4,060,652 in the past day,.

According to data from the crisis center, 91.3% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 1,073 recoveries were recorded in St. Petersburg in the past day, 545 in the Moscow region, 397 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 316 in the Astrakhan region and 297 in the Perm region.

Situation in Moscow

Moscow recorded 1,728 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases has reached 1,009,952.

According to data from the crisis center, Moscow’s coronavirus growth rate is 0.17%. As many as 1,809 cases were confirmed on Friday.

The city’s coronavirus death toll increased by 54 to 16,078 in the past day and recoveries rose by 1,769 to 929,925.

There are currently 63,949 active coronavirus cases in Moscow.