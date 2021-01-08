Mexico expects Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine soon, says president

MEXICO CITY, January 8. /TASS/. Mexico can receive Russia’s coronavirus vaccine in the near future, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a press conference on Friday.

"It seems that the vaccine being developed in Russian laboratories has demonstrated good results, and we can expect the vaccine soon," he said, adding that Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell arrived at such a conclusion during his trip to Argentina.

Similarly, Mexico expects vaccines made by Chinese producers. "All will depend on what is available," the president added.

On December 24, Mexico started vaccination, with healthcare workers and representatives of most vulnerable groups of the population given priority. So far, 58,000 people have been vaccinated. "Among Latin American states we are still a country with the largest number of people vaccinated," President noted.

According to the official data, 1,493,569 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Mexico since the end of last February, 131,031 patients have died, and over 1.1 mln recovered.