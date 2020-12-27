Russia won’t test Sputnik V and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine’s combination, developer says

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia will use the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in its original form, without adding the component developed by the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology’s Director Alexander Gintsburg announced on the Rossiya-1 TV channel’s news program.

"No, Russia is currently using the Sputnik V vaccine’s classic form, in which it exists," he told Vesti Nedeli program in response to a question whether Russia would participate in clinical trials of the Sputnik V and AstraZeneca’s combination.

Earlier, the Gamaleya National Research Institute, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, R-Pharm medical company and AstraZeneca signed a memorandum of cooperation on the COVID-19 vaccine development.