About 4,000 applications submitted to News Photo Awards. Overcoming COVID photo contest

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Almost 4,000 works were submitted to News Photo Awards. Overcoming COVID photo contest organized by TASS. The submission process is over. Now expert council and and jury will select the best photos and determine the winners. Renowned journalists representing the world’s leading media outlets - Associated Press, Reuters, AFP, Kyodo News, ТАСС, ANSA, PA Media, NOOR, Yonhap, Anadolu и Xinhua - will select the best pieces.

"I thank all the colleagues who sent us their images for News Photo Awards. Overcoming COVID", said TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov. "Vibrant emotional pictures tell the story of medical workers, volunteers all over the world and their heroism, of people fighting for their lives and joining efforts in their strive for victory over the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it’s time for the most difficult and responsible stage: international jury will have to select the best pictures. This will not be an easy choice, I am sure, however, that they will succeed".

There are two nominations under the following categories: one for Single Photo and the other for Picture Series. The winners in each category will get a monetary award of $3,000. The jury will also pick the best snapshot out of all those submitted, and that one will be awarded the Grand Prize. The one who took this winning picture will receive $10,000. The winners will be announced on March 11, 2021 - the anniversary of the announcement of the coronavirus pandemic by the World Health Organization.

You can learn more about the rules of the News Photo Awards. Overcoming Covid on the website: npacontest.com.