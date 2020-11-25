Entry deadline for News Photo Awards. Overcoming COVID contest extended to December 24

The contest seeks to shine a bright spotlight on the work of photojournalists who displayed professional heroism during the COVID-19 outbreak. Joining the contest is free of charge and any photographer working for or together with the media can take part in it. All pictures had to have be taken no earlier than in December 2019.

"Currently, photographers from more than 40 countries have sent in their images for the contest, and the number of photos continues to grow weekly. Some of our foreign partners and colleagues told us they are still selecting their best works for the contest. Thus, we decided to prolong the submission deadline and move it from December 1 to December 24," said TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov.

Renowned journalists representing the world’s leading media outlets have already joined the contest’s jury. Among them are professionals from the Associated Press, Reuters, AFP, Kyodo News, TASS, ANSA, PA Media, NOOR, Yonhap and Anadolu.

The winners will be announced on March 11, 2021. There are two nominations under the following categories: one for Single Photo and the other for Picture Series. The winners in each category will get a monetary award of $3,000. The jury will also pick the best snapshot out of all those submitted, and that one will be awarded the Grand Prize. The one who took this winning picture will receive $10,000.