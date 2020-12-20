Over 1,500 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Moscow in the past 24 hours

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Some 1,574 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Moscow over the past day, while 489 people were put on ventilators, the Russian capital’s crisis center for controlling and monitoring the coronavirus situation reported on Sunday.

"<...> Some 7,263 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the capital. This past week saw an increase in the number of new cases compared with the previous week. In the last 24 hours, a total of 1,574 coronavirus patients have been sent to hospitals. There are 489 people on ventilators in Moscow," according to the crisis center.

Moscow’s crisis center specified that 10.9% among the patients were children, 39.6% - aged from 18 to 45, 31.9% - from 46 to 65, and another 13.1% - from 66 to 79. As many as 4.5% of patients are over 80 years old. All patients, as well as those who have been in close contact with them, are under medical care.

The crisis center recalled that people over the age of 65 years and chronic patients should self-isolate. Furthermore, it is essential to wear masks and gloves in public places and keep a social distance.