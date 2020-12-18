Russia, Germany to hold talks on joint production of Russian anti-coronavirus vaccines

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russia and Germany will soon hold talks on possible joint production of Russian anti-coronavirus vaccines, the press service of the Russian health ministry said on Friday after Minister Mikhail Murashko’s telephone conversation with his German counterpart, Jens Spahn.

"As was agreed, Russian and German experts will soon hold working talks to try to find production facilities for the joint production of Russian vaccines," it said.

According to the press service, Murashko informed his German counterpart about the efficiency of Russian vaccines and told about a specialized online platform offering information about vaccinated persons.

"Jens Spahn, in turn, expressed readiness for cooperation with the Russian health ministry to involve German companies in joint production of Russian vaccines," the ministry said.

Two domestically-developed anti-coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia. One of them, Sputnik V, was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, the other one, Epivaccorona, was developed by the Vector Center. Another one, developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products of the Russian Academy of Sciences, is expected to be registered soon.

Orders for more than 1.2 billion Sputnik V doses have come from more than 50 countries. The vaccine for exports will be manufactured by international partners of the Russian Direct Investment Fund in India, Brazil, China, South Korea, and other countries.