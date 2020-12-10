Crimea documents record-high daily COVID-19 figures for six days running

SIMFEROPOL, December 10. /TASS/. Crimea has documented 289 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, whish is the highest figure since the start of the pandemic, head of the republic Sergei Aksyonov informed on his VK page on Thursday. Crimea has documented record-high daily COVID-19 numbers for six days running.

"On December 9, 289 cases of the novel coronavirus have been documented on the territory of the Republic of Crimea, including 17 asymptomatic cases," he informed.

The head of Crimea added that 413 people have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, and 13,913 have recovered in total. Since the start of the pandemic, over 18,000 cases of COVID-19 have been documented in the region.

Crimea’s health minister Alexander Ostapenko informed on Tuesday that the region had received its first batch of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine "Sputnik V," with vaccination set to begin on December 12. Medical workers and employees of services working with infected people will be vaccinated first. Mass vaccination will begin no earlier than February, Aksyonov said earlier.