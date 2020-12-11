This week in photos: SpaceX Starship explodes, bear cub plays with dog, Banksy's new mural

SpaceX's Starship rocket exploding, bear cub playing with Alaskan Malamute and new creation entitled 'Aachoo!!' by British street artist Banksy are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
A waiter setting a table inside a transparent pod offered for private Christmas meals with backdrop of the Kremlin and Red Square on the rooftop of Ritz-Carlton hotel in Moscow, December 8© REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Stanislav Deryabin carving a wooden puppet of Pinocchio in his workshop, in Nizhny Tagil, December 6. Stanislav is a master carver who is called the Ural Papa Carlo, he has been carving exclusively Pinocchio figurines from wood for 20 years. Several thousand dolls of the master from Nizhny Tagil have already scattered around the world© EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Russia's Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, and VEB.RF Chairman Igor Shuvalov attending an exhibition as part of the Made in Russia international export forum, Moscow, December 9© Alexander Astafyev/POOL/TASS
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as nurse Rebecca Cathersides administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at Guy's Hospital in London, December 8. UK health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval© AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool
Two men placing a protective perspex covering over the new creation entitled 'Aachoo!!' by British street artist Banksy that appeared on Vale Street overnight in Bristol, December 10. The painting depicts an old woman sneezing with her false teeth flying out© EPA-EFE/JON ROWLEY
SpaceX's first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket exploding during a return-landing attempt after it launched from their facility on a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas, December 9© REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Andreyka, a 10-month-old bear cub, playing with Rommi, an Alaskan Malamute, at the Siberian Zoo in the settlement of Listvyanka, Irkutsk Region, December. The bear cub was found in a weak condition earlier this year. Alaskan Malamute adopted the cub and has seen three generations of bear cubs brought up in the Siberian zoo and released back into the wild© REUTERS/Yuri Novikov
A woman standing in flooded St. Mark's Square during high tide as the flood barriers known as Mose are not raised, in Venice, Italy, December 8© REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Actors performing in a scene from the Eternal Impostor production based on Moliere's comedies and staged by Dainius Kazlauskas at the Lenkom Theatre in Moscow, December 8© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
Arina Averina of Russia performing with a ball at the international rhythmic gymnastics tournament live streamed at Irina Viner-Usmanova Palace of Gymnastics, Moscow, December 10© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
The 2020 Siberia Snowkiting Cup on the Ob River, near the city of Novosibirsk, December 6© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
