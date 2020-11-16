Putin denounces ‘civilized’ use of ‘soft’ drugs

NOVO-OGARYOVO, November 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Russian officials to denounce fake propaganda of "civilized" use of "soft" drugs.

During a session of the Russian Security Council on Monday, the Russian leader pointed out that Russia’s anti-drug information campaign should be expanded in the media, on social networks and in schools and universities.

"We need to tell the honest and tough truth about the problem that anyone can face. We need to refute the lie, including the lie about the so-called safe and civilized use of so-called soft and other drugs," Putin said.

The president said that charity organizations should be involved in this work. "Many of them have successful experience of preventing drug addiction and aiding the social rehabilitation of drug addicts," Putin stated, adding that such practices should be expanded.