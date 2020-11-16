Venezuela plans to obtain over 10 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine, Maduro says

BUENOS AIRES, November 16. /TASS/. Venezuela plans to obtain over 10 mln doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reported on Sunday.

"We made sure that we receive over 10 mln doses of the vaccine in the first trimester of next year," he said during his speech aired on Twitter. According to the president, "Venezuela will also produce the Russian vaccine" in its territory.

According to the head of state, Venezuela’s acting Vice President Delcy Rodriguez discussed the issue of supplying the vaccine to Venezuela during her visit to Moscow where she arrived on November 12.

In October, clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine were launched in the Latin American republic. Maduro reported that his son and elder sister expressed the desire to become volunteers.