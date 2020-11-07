Russia reports 20,396 new coronavirus cases over day

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia for the second day in a row exceeds 20,000. Over the past day, 20,396 new cases were detected, the total number of infected increased to 1,753,836, the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Saturday.

In relative terms, according to the headquarters, the increase in two days does not exceed 1.2%.

The lowest growth rates were recorded per day in the Republic of Dagestan (0.5%), Tatarstan, the Chuvash Republic (0.6% each), the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, the Moscow Region, and the Mari El Republic (0.7% each).

In particular, 5,829 coronavirus cases were detected in Moscow per day, 629 - in the Moscow region, 434 - in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 359 - in the Arkhangelsk region, and 322 - in the Krasnodar Territory.

In total, 410,658 people are currently continuing treatment in the Russian Federation.

Total number of deaths

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 364 against 378 a day earlier. A total of 30,251 people died from the infection, the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Saturday.

In particular, 75 deaths were recorded per day in Moscow, 18 in the Rostov region, 14 in the Moscow region, 12 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, and 10 each in Samara and Ulyanovsk.

The conditional mortality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) remained at the level of 1.72%, the headquarters said.

Number of recovered patients

The number of recovered Russians who had previously been diagnosed with coronavirus increased by 16,803 over the past day against 16,955 the day before, he operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Saturday.

In total, 1,312,927 people have already recovered, or 74.9% of the total number of cases.

In particular, 3,675 patients were discharged per day for recovery in Moscow, 437 - in the Samara region, 435 - in the Moscow region, 421 - in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 397 - in the Voronezh region, 352 - in the Volgograd region, 324 - in the Kemerovo region.