Poverty rate in Russia will reduce by half in coming years, Putin says

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The poverty rate (the share of population with monthly incomes falling below the poverty line) will reduce by half in Russia in the coming years, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Today we have a completely different country and a different economy," the head of state said, speaking at the Russia Calling VTB Capital Investment Forum.

"The level of income of citizens is completely different. If we take a look, I have already said this, we see that there are many citizens below the poverty line. According to the latest data, it is around 20 million, and in the 2000s there were more than 42 [million] of them. So we have cut it twice. In the coming years we will reduce it again, I am sure of that, by another half, "Putin said.

Earlier, Labor and Social Protection Minister Anton Kotyakov stated that almost 20 million people, or 13.5% of the population of Russia, can be regarded as people living behind the poverty line.

According to the Federal Statistics Service, in 2017, 18.9 million people in Russia had incomes below the subsistence minimum, which is 12.9% of the population. At the end of 2019, the indicator dropped to 18.1 million, which is 12.3% of the Russian population. In July 2020, Putin set a goal to halve the country's poverty rate compared to 2017 by 2030.