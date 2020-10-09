{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Record 500,000 COVID-19 tests conducted in Russia in 24 hours

In all, over 49.6 mln tests were conducted in the country during the pandemic

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Over 500,000 tests for the presence of the coronavirus have been conducted in Russia over the past 24 hours for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Friday.

Number of COVID-2019 cases worldwide up by over 267,000 in past day — WHO

"Over the past 24 hours, 507,000 tests for the coronavirus were conducted," the statement said.

According to the agency, in all, over 49.6 mln tests were conducted in the country during the pandemic.

More than 251,500 people in Russia remain under medical observation due to the suspected novel coronavirus infection.

NAVALNY'S ALLEGED POISONING
OPCW says will share info on Navalny only if Berlin permits — Russian foreign ministry
Four requests, filed by the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office to the German authorities, remain unanswered
Poland fines Gazprom $7.6 bln
The five European companies cooperating with the Russian gas major faced a fine of $100 mln, according to the UOKiK head
Sanya's hotel reservation rates reach 85.88% during the 'golden week' in China
By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan
Sanya airport's passenger traffic can reach 10 mln in 2020
Russia has security obligations to Armenia, not Nagorno-Karabakh — Kremlin
According to the spokesman, reports of hostilities on Armenian territory have not been confirmed
Russia issues arrest warrant against Belarus’s ex-presidential candidate Tikhanovskaya
Meanwhile, a source in Russian law enforcement told TASS that the arrest warrant had been initially issued in Belarus, but it also extends to Russia, due to bilateral agreement between the two nations
Terrorists rush to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict area, says Russian intelligence head
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) head Sergei Naryshkin underscored that there are hundreds or even thousands of extremists who seek to profit from the new Karabakh war
Putin reveals he likes many left-wing values
The president recalled that he was a member of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union for almost 20 years
Restrictions in Russia for COVID-19 prevention insufficient, expert says
Maybe one should start with the educational campaigns, the expert said
US could be destabilized following elections, says Russian intelligence chief
The 2020 United States elections are scheduled for November 3
Using ‘Russia’ card to bait Trump plays into Moscow’s hands — Putin
The Russian president stated that Russia is willing to work with any US president who will be elected by US citizens
Diplomat castigates German, French top diplomats’ call for sanctions against Russia
The diplomat spotlighted the fact that all of the inquiries by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office within the framework of the European Convention on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters have been brushed aside
Putin believes he did not change a lot during his years in office
The Russian leader lamented that his presidential duties have an impact on his relations with the people that are close to him
Work on Russia’s Avangard hypersonic missile continued for over 30 years — designer
The weapon was developed in response to the US Strategic Defense Initiative
Martial law descends on Armenia: Yerevan collects aid, recruits volunteers
Russia’s airbase in Kyrgyzstan put on high alert amid escalation in republic
The airbase units are now preparing for a final combat readiness check for the 2020 training year that will be conducted by a commission of the Central Military District in accordance with the plan, the press office of the Central Military District specified
Russian military serviceman detained for transferring classified data to Estonia
The penalty for high treason is imprisonment for a term of 12 to 20 years
Russian latest nuclear-powered sub passes next stage of trials in White Sea
The nuclear-powered submarine Kazan’s deployment at sea lasted over two weeks
Baku accuses Armenia of rocket attack on vicinity of important oil pipeline
The Defense Ministry of Armenia rejected the accusations
Excessive concentrations of three substances found in Kamchatka water samples
Excess values of phosphate ion, total iron and total phenol were registered, according to the watchdog
There were no toxic substances in Navalny’s body when he was in Russia — intel chief
The director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service dismissed remarks by blogger Alexey Navalny that he was allegedly poisoned by the Russian special services as Russophobic propaganda
TASS exclusive interview with Putin closely studied in all capitals, says Kremlin
There have been quite a few foreign comments on Putin’s statements in the TASS special project, the Kremlin spokesman said
Gold refining plant seized in Kyrgyzstan
Russia to launch first reusable rocket with payload in 2026
Roscosmos and the Progress Space Rocket Center signed a contract on Monday on the conceptual designing of the Amur-SPG space rocket center for a new Amur reusable methane-fueled rocket
Space station’s orbit lowered before launch of Soyuz manned spacecraft
A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Soyuz MS-17 manned spacecraft is scheduled to blast off from Site No. 31 of the Baikonur spaceport on October 14 to deliver the next expedition to the ISS
Russia, Egypt to hold joint naval drills in Black Sea this year
The drills aim to strengthen and develop military cooperation between the Egyptian and Russian Navies
Potential Nord Stream 2 pipelayer stopped off the coast of Kaliningrad region
The current status is limited maneuverability
Putin hails Tsirkon hypersonic missile’s successful test as major event for Russia
Equipping Russian Armed Forces with advanced weapons systems, which have no rivals in the world, ensures the state’s defense capacity for many years to come, Putin said
Russian Navy frigate successfully test-fires Tsirkon hypersonic missile
The missile flew to a range of 450 km, climbing to a maximum altitude of 28 km
Press review: Moscow won’t intervene in Kyrgyzstan and Democrats eye sanctions on Baku
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 8
Putin doesn’t have days off, he works all the time — Kremlin
Putin has no sense of time when it comes to work, the Kremlin spokesman said
Russian MiG-31 fighters hold dogfight in stratosphere in drills over Kamchatka
Under the drills’ scenario, a MiG-31 fighter simulated intrusion into Russia’s airspace after gaining a supersonic speed at an altitude of about 20,000 meters
Armenia to hail any idea that will bring about ceasefire — President Sarkisyan
The leader stressed that the Minsk Group co-chair countries had major influence on the negotiating process
Putin meets with Ukrainian opposition politician Medvedchuk in Novo-Ogaryovo
The conversation took place live
OPCW experts confirm toxic substances in Navalny’s blood
Russia tries to prevent US from obtaining coronavirus vaccine — US intelligence official
The US official presented no evidence to support his claims
SpaceX founder Musk backs Russian space agency’s plan to develop reusable rocket
Russia should really aim for a fully reusable rocket by 2026 when the Amur’s first launch is scheduled, Musk stressed
Press review: Kyrgyzstan rocked by election unrest and Turkey raising stakes in Caucasus
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, October 7
Yerevan reports wide-scale Azerbaijani offensive in southern Nagorno-Karabakh
Large amounts of military equipment, including tanks and artillery, have been involved, according to the Armenian top brass
Press review: Azeri-Armenian conflict rages on and Lukashenko hits back hard at EU
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 5th
Azerbaijan poised to restore its territorial integrity — ambassador to Russia
According to the diplomat, 27 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 141 injured as a result of the ongoing hostilities
Russian government to allocate $64.5 mln for water supply of Crimea
Crimea began to experience water shortages in April 2014, when Ukraine cut it off water supply from the Dnieper River, which had provided 90% of the peninsula's needs
Poland's fines for Nord Stream 2 will affect neither project nor partners, analysts say
In May 2018, Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) initiated an investigation into Gazprom and five of its financial partners in Nord Stream 2 - OMV, Wintershall, Shell, Uniper and Engie
Putin says US harbors ‘bipartisan consensus’ to contain Russia
The Russian president said that the intentions voiced earlier by US President Donald Trump were definitely not implemented in full
Munitions explode at military base near Ryazan in central Russia after fire
According to an emergency service source, the fire continues to spread because of wind gusts and the shells are exploding nearly every ten seconds
Putin celebrates 68th birthday
The Russian president has already received congratulations from his foreign counterparts
Gazprom itself will take counter-actions after Poland fined company — Kremlin
Speaking about how Warsaw's step might affect the state of Russian-Polish relations, the spokesman noted that they can hardly be called thriving and thus there is hardly something that could spoil them even more
Russia has no need to explain itself to anyone over Navalny incident - diplomat
Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin stressed that Russia does not owe anything to anybody
Aides who accompanied Navalny in Tomsk have many questions to answer — investigation
According to the deputy director of the Investigative Department, the blogger's team refuse to testify
Putin invites Armenian, Azerbaijani ministers to Moscow for talks
Russia calls for a ceasefire, so that sides can swap dead bodies and prisoners
Russian military refute reports about police mission blocked in Syria
A number of media outlets reported earlier that Turkish troops had blocked Russian servicemen in Syria;s Idlib
