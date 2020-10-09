Record 500,000 COVID-19 tests conducted in Russia in 24 hours

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Over 500,000 tests for the presence of the coronavirus have been conducted in Russia over the past 24 hours for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 507,000 tests for the coronavirus were conducted," the statement said.

According to the agency, in all, over 49.6 mln tests were conducted in the country during the pandemic.

More than 251,500 people in Russia remain under medical observation due to the suspected novel coronavirus infection.