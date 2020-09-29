Hospitals stock up on drugs to treat COVID-19 patients — healthcare watchdog

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Medical institutions providing aid to coronavirus patients have stockpiles of individual protective gear and pharmaceuticals, with additional deliveries being uninterrupted, the press service of Russia’s healthcare watchdog (Roszdravnadzor) told TASS on Tuesday citing the agency’s head Alla Samoilova.

"Institutions providing medical aid to patients with COVID-19 have stockpiles of individual protective gear and the necessary pharmaceuticals. Additional supplies are currently performed without delay," the press service quoted Samoilova as saying.

The agency’s head also noted that healthcare workers were trained to work with COVID-19 patients. "Roszdravnadzor is constantly monitoring the situation," she added.

To date, 1,159,573 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 945,920 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 20,385 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.