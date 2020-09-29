Russia reports over 8,200 new coronavirus cases

According to its data, a 0.7% daily growth rate was registered.

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 8,232 in the past day reaching 1,167,805, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

Moscow reported 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, a record high since May 31. Some new 251 coronavirus cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 209 in the Moscow Region, 190 in the Rostov Region, 168 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 165 in the Voronezh Region.

The lowest growth rates in the past day were recorded in the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Regions (0%), the Chechen Republic (0.2%), the Moscow, Pskov, Smolensk and Tula Regions and the Republic of Tatarstan (0.3%).

Currently, 194,861 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.