Russian vaccine will protect from COVID-19 for at least two years, developer says

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Protective properties of Russian vaccine against the coronavirus will be intact for at least two years after its administration, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry Alexander Gintsburg said.

"Effective period of the vaccine, its protective properties will last not during a short term, half a year - one year but for at least two years," he said in an interview with the 60 minutes show on the Russia-1 TV channel.

Earlier Russia’s Healthcare Ministry said that the experience of use of vector vaccines with the Gamaleya Center’s development being one of them, shows that the immunity is preserved for up to two years.

On August 11, Russia became the first worldwide to register the vaccine against the coronavirus. The Gamaleya Center, as its director stated earlier, developed it in five months.