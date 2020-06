MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told reporters that several disinfection tunnels had been installed in the Kremlin and Vladimir Putin’s residence in Novo-Ogaryovo to ensure the president’s safety.

"That’s true," he said commenting on media reports on the issue. "Such disinfection chambers have been installed in the Kremlin, there are two of them in the Kremlin, and in the Novo-Ogaryovo residence."