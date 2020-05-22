Russia reaches coronavirus plateau, says watchdog chief

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia has reached the coronavirus plateau, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said during Friday’s online meeting on the coronavirus situation, which involved President Vladimir Putin.

"Researchers and medical practitioners are clear that, according to the monitoring data and the analysis of the situation, things are stabilizing and a downward trend is emerging," she pointed out. "It is definitely so but I would like to reiterate that the current situation, which can be described as a stable plateau, does require special attention and strict compliance with all sanitary regulations," Popova added.

To date, a total of 326,448 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 99,825 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,249 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.