Moscow court denies change of jurisdiction in the Argentine cocaine case

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the court would postpone substantial hearings five times, without dismissing the jury, according to official data

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The Solntsevsky Court of Moscow declined the change of jurisdiction plea, filed by the attorneys of the defendants of the case concerning shipment of cocaine from Argentina to Russia and the EU. According to Alexander Kostanyants, the attorney of one of the defendants, the defense insists that the case must be reviewed in the Dorogomilovsky Court of Moscow.

"The jurisdiction of the case regarding our defendants has been chosen, based on the location of the landing of the plane at Vnukovo Airport, despite the fact that the security services packed all [suitcases] in cars, transported them to a Ministry of the Interior base, summoned the guys there allegedly to pick up the coffee [the defendants insist that someone replaced a shipment of coffee in their suitcases with cocaine — TASS] and then apprehended them there. This is why we insist that the Solntsevsky Court is not the court that is required in this situation, according to the law," the attorney said.

"The case must be reviewed in the Dorogomilovsky Сourt, because the apprehension took place at Vasilisy Kozhinoi Street [Moscow’s Western Administrative District — TASS]; however, the Solntsevsky Court declined our appeals today and refused to change jurisdiction." The preliminary hearings on the case took place at the Solntsevsky Court on January 20, after which the jury was picked to review the case. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the court never began reviewing the case in substance and postponed substantial hearings five times, without dismissing the jury. "Neither the jury, nor our defendants were present during today’s hearings, and there was no video link-up with the defendants," Kostanyants complained, adding that the next hearing was scheduled for June 16. The 12 Queens operation

