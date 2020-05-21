Analyze this: Russians say psychological aid not needed to handle quarantine blues

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The vast majority of Russians (86%) believe they do not need the aid of a psychologist over the possible consequences of self-isolation due to the pandemic. Only 7% said they would like to consult with a psychologist, according to a poll conducted by the Superjob recruitment website, obtained by TASS.

"The majority of employers also believe that such consultations are not needed (82%), while 9% of business representatives are certain that talking with a specialist is required," the poll says.

Women say that a psychologist’s aid is needed slightly more often than men (8% and 6%, correspondingly). Young people aged under 24 express need for consultations less than the older people (4% and 7%, correspondingly). The least need for a psychologist’s aid is expressed by the Russians who continue to travel to work during the quarantine (3%). The highest desire to visit a psychologist was expressed by respondents who work remotely (9%).

The poll took place between May 15 and May 19 in all regions of Russia. It encompassed 500 Russian recruitment companies and 1,600 Russians above 18.