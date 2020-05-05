Around 400 people leave Los Angeles for Russia aboard Aeroflot flight

NEW YORK, May 5. /TASS/. Around 400 people have boarded a special Aeroflot flight from Los Angeles to Moscow on Monday and are on their way now, representative of the board of trustees of the Russian Americans’ Congress and the Coordinating Council of Russian Compatriots of Los Angeles Ivan Podvalov who was helping passengers in the airport told TASS.

"Around 400 people checked in for the flight including not only those who bought tickets and checked in advance but also in the airport itself," he said. Flight radar says the SU107 flight took off from Los Angeles at 16:28 local time and is expected to land in Moscow at 13:25 Moscow time.

"The registration and transportation of passengers was organized very well, there were no problems. Everyone who arrived at the airport checked in and boarded the plane. Passengers were helped out, particularly by volunteers from Russian organizations, they were handed out face masks free of charge, helped with their luggage, while families with kids could skip the line to the registration desk," Podvalov noted.

The Russian embassy in the US earlier reported that the flight from Los Angeles will bring home citizens living in various Russian regions. Meanwhile, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said April 3 that more than 2,000 Russians in the US told diplomats they would like to return to Russia.