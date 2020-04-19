Haikou's karaoke bars and Internet cafes resume regular work

HAIKOU, April 19. /TASS/. The Haikou authorities gave green light to open karaoke bars and Internet cafes for visitors after a significant improvement in the epidemiological situation, www.hinews.cn reported.

According to the news outlet, the city administration is working on resuming regular business activity in the services sector and entertainment, which suffered from the coronavirus epidemic the most. According to the authorities, the owners of Internet cafes and karaoke bars in the city can decide for themselves when to resume work, given that a number of necessary sanitary requirements are met: mandatory checks of the visitors' body temperature at the entrance, daily disinfection of the premises and registration of the customers' personal data.

The companies which resume work are also required to prepare a response plan in case of emergencies and to appoint a person responsible for complying with the sanitary standards established by the authorities.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

Since the spread of the virus in China, over 82,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded. The total number of the infected in the world exceeded 2.2 million, more than 150,000 people died.