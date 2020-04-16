Kremlin expects Moscow officials to draw conclusions from Wednesday’s pass system issues

"Certain failures do happen, [but] we are certain that the Moscow government will learn some lessons from yesterday’s issues and will make sure that they never recur again," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Thursday, adding that "in this regard, the situation has normalized."

Entering Moscow by car might take up to four hours, traffic authority reports

"Overall, all steps have only been taken in the interest of the people, to protect the people from the epidemic," Peskov assured.

When focusing on the actions of the police and the Mayor’s Office regarding the pass check, the spokesman noted that "they will draw conclusions together."

"In any case, everybody works and pursues a unified goal, so we are dealing with coordinated actions here," Peskov said, adding that Kremlin pointed to a normalization of the situation with the pass checks on Thursday.

On April 15, Moscow introduced a pass system to travel across the city. That morning, the police began a blanket check of the imposed passes, which led to huge lines at some subway stations, sometimes leaving no space for social distancing. A large number of cars also amassed at entrances to the Russian capital. On Wednesday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that an automated pass control system must be introduced in the Moscow subway. According to Thursday reports, the capital’s subway stations are functioning without any difficulties.