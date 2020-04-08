Nuclear corporation Rosatom subcontractors’ staff isolated in Belarus over coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Fifteen specialists of Rosatom’s three subcontractors working at the Belarusian NPP construction site have been hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus, the Russian nuclear energy corporation said in statement.

"The grounds for their isolation were positive tests for COVID-19, which the staff took upon their arrival in Belarus. At the moment, a range of individuals, who had contacted with these staff, have been identified. They have been also isolated and tested for the coronavirus, and the results are expected soon," the statement reads.

Rosatom notes that all the necessary measures have been taken at the Belarusian NPP construction site to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. All specialists arriving at the construction site are required to undergo tests for the infection.