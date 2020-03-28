Russia sends humanitarian aid to Moldova to help combat coronavirus

CHISINAU, March 27. /TASS/. A shipment of humanitarian aid from Russia has been delivered to Moldova, Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Vasnetsov told TASS. The shipment particularly contains coronavirus testing systems.

"A charter flight from Moscow delivered the aid shipment," he said.

Moldovan President Igor Dodon earlier thanked Russian authorities for providing the country with tests, medicines and medical equipment.

The same flight brought a group of Moldovan nationals who had been unable to return home due to a state of emergency declared in the country.

Russian nationals who failed to leave Moldova due to coronavirus restrictions will be able to fly back home on Saturday. According to the Russian embassy, about 1,000 Russians will be repatriated.

Moldova declared a state of emergency over coronavirus until May 15. A total of 199 cases have been confirmed in the country so far, five patients have recovered and two have died.