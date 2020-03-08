Moscow registers warmest weather on record on March 8

MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. The air temperature in Moscow climbed to a record 8.5 degrees Celsius (47.3 degrees Fahrenheit) on March 8, the highest figure for more than 140 years of weather observations in the Russian capital, Scientific Head of Russia’s Weather Forecasting Agency Roman Vilfand told TASS on Sunday.

"The maximum figure since 1879 was registered in 2014, equaling plus 8.3 degrees. The warm weather today is such that already at night, at 5-6 hours in the morning, the temperature was plus 8.5 degrees. This is a new record for Moscow," Vilfand said.

"The pleasant information is that the rain intensity is decreasing and actually it won’t rain by the evening and the night is predicted without any precipitation at all. During the next five-six days, homogenous weather is forecast by its temperature in Moscow: plus 8-10 degrees Celsius and moderate rains are likely," he said.