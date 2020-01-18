Putin pledges to open center of Second World War archival records

ST. PETERSBURG, January 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to open a center with archival documents of Second World War.

"We will put a sock in the rotten mouths which some guys abroad keep open to achieve immediate political goals. We will shut them up with true fundamental information," Putin said at a meeting with veterans and representatives of patriotic organizations in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

The president referred to Israel that does not even for a second allow forgetting about the Holocaust, the World War II genocide of the European Jews.

Putin recalled that in the coming days he would be visiting Israel to unveil a monument to victims of the Siege of Leningrad.

"I say thank you for this initiative to the Israeli leadership and to all those who initiated this event. It is a good event. It reminds [us] of the victims of Second World War and of all those who made a significant contribution to the Nazis’ eradication," the president stressed.

Putin stressed, "Jewish public organizations and Israel’s leadership do a very good job, not letting the world forget about the victims of the Holocaust."

"By the way, among the Holocaust victims were very many Jews from the Soviet Union. And we must not allow forgetting about the victims of other ethnic groups of the Soviet Union, and of the Russian people," Putin added, noting that "nearly 70% of the Soviet Union’s losses in Second World War were documented in the RSFSR [the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic - TASS], which is now modern Russia."

In this connection, Putin announced that "we will set up a center of archival documents."

"We will put a sock in the mouths of all those who are trying to twist history, to misrepresent it, to belittle the role of our fathers and grandfathers, of our heroes who fell dead defending their Motherland and actually the whole world from the Brown Plague," the president said.

The website and the center "will be open both for our citizens and the entire world."

"We will stop any attempts to present history in an absolutely evil light. We will shut those rotten mouths forever with those documents, in order to teach them a lesson," he said again.