Former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov, who presided over the Russian capital for 18 years from 1992-2010, died on December 10, at the age of 83. Yury Luzhkov served as the mayor of Moscow in 1992-2010. Luzhkov was born in Moscow on September 21, 1936. In 1958, he graduated from the Gubkin Moscow Petrochemical & Gas Industry Institute. On June 6, 1992, Luzhkov, who held the position of Chairman of the Moscow city government, was appointed mayor by a decree of President Boris Yeltsin. TASS remembers his life in this photo gallery.
Yury Luzhkov, ex-Moscow mayor who changed the face of Russia’s capital, passes away
Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov showing Queen Elizabeth II the model of new British Embassy in Russia during Her Majesty's official visit, 1994© Alexander Nemenov, Valery Khristoforov/TASS
Yury Luzhkov and Pierre Cardin in Moscow, 1995© Boris Kavashkin, Valery Khristoforov/TASS
Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov taking part in the opening of McDonald's restaurant, 1995© Alexander Nemenov/TASS
Russian President Boris Yeltsin and Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov, 1995© TASS
Yury Luzhkov talking to Michael Jackson at his office, 1996© Alexander Yakovlev/TASS
Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov at the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Taganka Theater, 1999© Viktor Velikzhanin/TASS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov at the celebration of the Day of City of Moscow on Tverskaya Square, 2006© Dmitry Astakhov/TASS
Kremlin Cup winner Elena Dementieva of Russia and runner-up Serena Williams with their trophies taking photo with Yury Luzhkov after the 2007 Kremlin Cup final match in Moscow© Alexei Krutov/TASS
Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov and his deputy Pyotr Biryukov at a ceremony of opening the fountain season on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, 2010© Dmitry Aleshkovsky/TASS
Yury Luzhkov at the Moscow House of Books on Novy Arbat Street, 2018© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
