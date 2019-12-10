Yury Luzhkov, ex-Moscow mayor who changed the face of Russia’s capital, passes away

Former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov, who presided over the Russian capital for 18 years from 1992-2010, died on December 10, at the age of 83. Yury Luzhkov served as the mayor of Moscow in 1992-2010. Luzhkov was born in Moscow on September 21, 1936. In 1958, he graduated from the Gubkin Moscow Petrochemical & Gas Industry Institute. On June 6, 1992, Luzhkov, who held the position of Chairman of the Moscow city government, was appointed mayor by a decree of President Boris Yeltsin. TASS remembers his life in this photo gallery.