Upper house approves law on use of Nazi symbols in works of art

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council (upper parliament house) on Monday approved a bill allowing to use Nazi symbols in works of science, literature and art on condition of condemning Nazism.

The bill amends article 6 of the law on the immortalization of the victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 and article 1 of the law on countering extremist activities, under which public display of Nazi symbols, as well as symbols and emblems of extremist organizations is branded as extremist activities.

Under the new law, public display of Nazi symbols in works of science, literature and art, as well as in educational and information purposes will not be considered as extremism on condition of condemning Nazism and extremism and the absence of signs of their propaganda or justification.