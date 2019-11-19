Most Russians prefer to save money for future, not ready for big-budget purchases — poll

Two thirds of those polled, or 68%, said they preferred to save for the future and spend as little money as possible. About 22% said they thought it right to spend their salaries or allowances as quickly as possible and invest their savings into valuables.

Each fourth of the polled (25%) said they thought it was the right time for big-budget purchases. However more than half of respondents (55%) were more cautious and said they did not plan buy anything expensive, the pollster said.

Confidence in banks have not changed in the recent months. Forty-five percent said they deemed it expedient to deposit their savings with banks, while thirty-one percent said they’d rather retrieve their savings. "Each fifth Russian thinks it possible to borrow money from banks (13%), although the majority (70%) are of an opposite opinion," the pollster said.

The poll was conducted on November 1, 2019 and involved 1,600 respondents. The margin of error was 2.5%