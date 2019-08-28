Marriages, divorces in Russia hit all-time low since 1990

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Marriages and divorces in Russia declined to record-low figures since 1990, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported on Wednesday.

The marriage rate was 6.1 and the divorce rate was 4 per 1,000 individuals, the statistical agency said.

According to Rosstat, 893,039 marriages were registered in 2018. 583,942 divorces were formalized in the reporting period.

The marriage rate was 8.9 per 1,000 individuals in 1990, 1.3 mln in total. The divorce rate was 3.8 per 1,000 people, amounting to 559,918.