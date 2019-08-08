Cross that survived US atomic bombings returned to Nagasaki

It is noted that during the postwar years, an American soldier took the cross with him to the United States. According to the American marine, who passed away in 2010, his Japanese friend, a bishop, gave him the cross as a gift. The US soldier later presented the cross to the cultural center of one of the colleges of the city of Wilmington (Ohio).

This week, the director of the center arrived in Nagasaki to take part in mourning events marking the 74th anniversary of the atomic bombing of the city, which will be held on August 9, and handed the cross over to Archbishop of Nagasaki. The archbishop emphasized the wooden cross was a symbol of the atomic weapons' cruelty and vowed to put it on public display in the Urakami Cathedral, which was rebuilt after the war.

Nagasaki became the second Japanese city after Hiroshima to undergo an American nuclear strike in August 1945. The plutonium bomb “Fat Man” dropped on the city was almost twice as powerful as the “Baby” used in Hiroshima on August 6, however, inaccurate aiming and local terrain peculiarities somewhat reduced the damage from the explosion. Nevertheless, the consequences of the bombing were catastrophic: 70, 000 people were killed following the attack almost wiping the city off the face of the Earth.