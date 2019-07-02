Canvas believed to be a copy of Rubens' ‘The Entombment’ to be unveiled in fall

YEKATERINBURG, July 2. /TASS/. "The Entombment" by Peter Paul Rubens from the Irbit Museum of Fine Arts, earlier thought to be a copy of the original, will be presented to the public in September, Director of the museum Valery Karpov told TASS on Tuesday.

Earlier reports stated that this ‘copy,’ handed over to the museum of the city of Irbit, the Sverdlovsk Region in Russia’s Urals, by the State Hermitage Museum in 1976, had been painted by Rubens himself.

"The presentation of the painting is scheduled for September. It will be placed into a special bullet-proof glass case," Karpov said, adding that security measures will be beefed up in the hall where the painting is going to be on display.

Meanwhile, the Hermitage’s press service said that the museum had made no full-value assessment of the artwork and there was no art expertise conclusion that it was actually a painting by Rubens.

In 2012, in the course of restoration, details were uncovered proving another piece of artwork, Repentant Mary Magdalene and her Sister Martha, from the Irbit museum’s collection to be an original painting by Rubens.