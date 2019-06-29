Putin to hold another meeting on flood in Irkutsk Region on July 3

BRATSK /Irkutsk Region/, June 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that in four days’ time, on July 3, he is intending to hold another meeting on the current situation with the flood in the Russian Region of Irkutsk.

"We will [meet] on July 3, I will gather you in Moscow too, those who I will deem necessary to gather to understand how the situation is unfolding and how the work is organized. We will speak about it again in Moscow," the Russian leader said at a meeting in Bratsk’s Airport late at night.

Putin also underlined that the scale of destruction is huge. He announced that a draft instruction would be devised.

"Following our today’s meeting, a draft instruction will be prepared. I will sign it now. But what we paid attention to, what stands out, is that the scale is huge. In essence, the situation is not over yet, the flood continues, it is still unclear when water will subside, we can just say when it will approximately happen. While the time for recovery is shrinking like the Wild Ass's Skin. There is less and less of it," the President noted.

According to the data of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, 353 people were injured in the emergency in the Irkutsk Region, while 97 of them were hospitalized. Heavy rains have caused the powerful flooding in the Irkutsk region. 4,042 residential buildings where 9,919 people live were flooded, as well as 41 other facilities of social importance.