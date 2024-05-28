Russian State Duma approves agreement with China for cooperation on lunar station

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma has ratified an agreement with the Chinese government on working together to create the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) at a plenary session.

The agreement was made for the purpose of creating organizational and legal grounds to implement mutually beneficial cooperation when creating and using the station. The explanatory note indicates that this aligns with Russia's interests as it strengthens the strategic partnership with China, advances Russian space activities, and reinforces Russia's leading role in space exploration, including lunar research and utilization. The ISLES's primary objective is to conduct research on the Moon in various fields, including large-scale experiments and observations, as well as testing technologies for prolonged unmanned operation and the possibility of human presence.

"China-Russia lunar base collaboration in the field of the creation and use of the ILRS will allow the efficiency of research conducted at the station by reducing the costs of using and creating the ILRS and mitigating potential technical and financial risks associated with lunar projects. It will also facilitate the training of scientists and specialists for future space projects," said the explanatory note to the agreement.

The agreement includes provisions for the protection of intellectual property created or shared within its framework.