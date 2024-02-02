Robots can save humans time by doing menial tasks in open space

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Robots can be used to greatly reduce the amount of time needed to perform extravehicular space activities, Yevgeny Dudorov, executive director of the Android Technics research and production association, said in an interview with TASS.

"We can use a robot to prepare the station; once that is done, a cosmonaut comes to perform a specific mission and after that, a robot, controlled by a human at the station or on Earth, cleans up the workplace. Besides, when there is an urgent need to perform a mission but a cosmonaut is unable to go outside for a spacewalk, it’s logical to use robots. By using robots, we can significantly reduce the time an operation requires," Dudorov said.

According to him, in the future, robots will be able to complete the tasks that humans never perform outside space stations. "This could be satellite repairs. Today, there are a number of satellites that need components replaced and other minor repairs. These satellites aren’t functional in their present condition. Meanwhile, a robot can be used to intercept the faulty device and replace some of its parts so it can continue to operate, instead of launching a new satellite and leaving the old one floating in space," the Android Technics executive explained. In order to do so, there is a need to develop fine motor skills in advanced robots, he added.