Russia to use nuclear space tug in joint project with China — Roscosmos CEO

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Zevs nuclear space tug will be involved in the joint Russian-Chinese lunar scientific station project, Roscosmos CEO Yuri Borisov said Wednesday.

"Our space tug is called the Zevs. We expect to implement it in practice by 2030. This is one of many products that will aid us in the expansion to the Moon, we plan to use in the joint project with China," Borisov said.

According to the CEO, the space tug will make it possible to deliver large objects from the near-Earth orbit to the lunar orbit.

In the end of last year, Roscosmos announced that a cooperation development program for 2023-2027 was signed with the Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA). In addition, governments of Russia and China signed an agreement on establishment of an international scientific lunar station, initially presented as a roadmap in June 2021. According to the presented information, the station construction must be complete by 2035.