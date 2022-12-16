Roscosmos denies rise in temperature inside Soyuz MS-22 to 50 degrees

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The temperature inside the Soyuz MS-22 crewed spacecraft never rose to 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit), Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos told the media on Friday.

"The rumors citing an ‘informed source’ about a rise in temperature inside the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft to 50 degrees Celsius are not true," Roscosmos said.

According to the space corporation, specialists at Mission Control near Moscow, together with the cosmonauts, have tested the systems of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft and measured the temperature inside the living space. The temperature there is about 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit).

"This is a minor change," Roscosmos stressed.

Currently, specialists on Earth, together with the station’s crew, are considering various options for handling the situation that has developed. The analysis of data coming from the ISS, including photo and video recordings is continuing.

"Temperature changes are not currently critical for the operation of the equipment or for the comfort of the station’s crew. The crew’s own reports confirm this. The conditions remain within the acceptable range and do not pose a threat to the life or health of the cosmonauts. The required temperature in the living space of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft is maintained by the resources of the Russian segment of the ISS," Roscosmos said.

Situation on ISS

On Thursday, the outer plating of the instrument and equipment compartment of the Soyuz MS-22 crewed spacecraft docked to the ISS was damaged. Shortly afterwards the crew reported that a sensor was signaling a drop of pressure in the cooling system. Roscosmos told the media a troubleshooting team was analyzing the situation in order to propose further measures to be taken by Mission Control and the ISS crew.

Earlier, Roscosmos said a scheduled spacewalk had been canceled for technical reasons. As a Mission Control specialist said during a communication session with the cosmonauts, the spacewalk had been canceled due to problems with the thermal control system of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the ISS. Inside, the spacecraft remains airtight.