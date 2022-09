BEIJING, September 9. /TASS/. Chinese scientists came across a previously unknown mineral in lunar soil samples, brought to the Earth by the Chang’e-5 spacecraft, China’s Central Television reported.

According to the report, the mineral was named ‘Chang’e stone.’

It became the sixth new mineral to be discovered on the moon, making China the world’s third-ever country to discover new minerals on the surface of the Earth’s natural satellite.