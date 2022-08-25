ISS orbit adjusted up by 1.2 kilometers

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The orbit of the International Space Station was adjusted on Thursday morning, the Russian state-run space agency Roscosmos said.

"The engines of the Progress MS-20 cargo ship were switched on at 05:20 am Moscow time on August 25 to adjust the ISS orbit," Roscosmos said on its Telegram channel.

According to preliminary data, the medium altitude of the station’s orbit was adjusted higher by 1.2 kilometers to 416.77 kilometers above Earth, the agency specified.

"The goal is to create ballistic conditions for the launch of a Soyuz MS-22 spaceflight and the landing of the Soyuz MS-21 flight," Roscosmos added.

A Soyuz-2.1a booster with the Soyuz MS-22 spaceflight is to be launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on September 21. The agency’s Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin as well as NASA’s Francisco Rubio will be sent for a planned ISS mission.