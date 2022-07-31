China’s CZ-5B booster burns up upon reentering Earth's atmosphere — corporation

BEIJING, July 31. /TASS/. China’s CZ-5B booster burned up upon reentering Earth's atmosphere, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation said on the WeChat social media platform.

Some of its fragments plunged into the Sulu Sea near the Philippines.

Some foreign media outlets earlier voiced concerns that the debris from CZ-5B could pose a threat.

The CZ-5B delivered China’s Wentian laboratory cabin module to orbit. The launch took place from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan Province on July 24. The module docked with China’s orbital outpost 13 hours after the launch.