Several Russian research institutes preparing proposals on sending scientists to ISS

YEKATERINBURG, February 11. /TASS/. Several institutes of the Russian Academy of Sciences are preparing proposals on sending scientists to the International Space Station (ISS), President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeyev said on Friday.

"Now several of our institutes are formulating their proposals for Roscomsos [Russia’s federal space agency] to organize a program. This will be a joint proposal on sending professional scientists there [to the ISS] so that they can effectively conduct experiments in orbit," Sergeyev said during his trip to Yekaterinburg.

Scientists can implement this initiative on the Russian Nauka research module, which has ample room for various experiments, for example, in the field of agriculture and physics, he explained.